Electric police cars might not always keep up with criminals

Even cops get range anxiety sometimes: a Fremont, Calif., police officer radioed his dispatcher that he might have to give up a high-speed chase because his Tesla Model S patrol car was about to run out of juice.

Details: "I am down to 6 miles of battery," officer Jesse Hartman radioed, asking if another patrol car could take over the chase, which hit speeds of 120 miles per hour on Interstate 680, according to the Mercury News.