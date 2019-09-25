Electric police cars might not always keep up with criminals

Even cops get range anxiety sometimes: a Fremont, Calif., police officer radioed his dispatcher that he might have to give up a high-speed chase because his Tesla Model S patrol car was about to run out of juice.
Details: "I am down to 6 miles of battery," officer Jesse Hartman radioed, asking if another patrol car could take over the chase, which hit speeds of 120 miles per hour on Interstate 680, according to the Mercury News.
For the record: Police abandoned the 8-minute case for safety reasons shortly after Hartman's radio call when the suspect began driving on the shoulder to avoid thickening traffic.
- His fellow officers headed back to the station, but Hartman needed to make a pit stop, the Merc reported.
- "I've got to try to find a charging station for the Tesla so I can make it back to the city," Hartman radioed.
Background: The Fremont police department is evaluating the 2014 Tesla to determine whether electric vehicles are suitable for wider police use.
The bottom line: Electric vehicles have amazing performance, but only if you remember to recharge them.