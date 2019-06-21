Neighbors called police to the home of Boris Johnson, the leading candidate to be Britain's next prime minister, and his partner, Carrie Symonds, early Friday morning after hearing "screaming, shouting and banging" coming from inside, the Guardian reports.

Details: Symonds was allegedly heard telling Johnson to "get off me" and "get out of my flat," per the Guardian. Police rushed to the residence just after midnight. The couple assured authorities they were both safe. Johnson is the former mayor of London and could replace outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May in upcoming elections.