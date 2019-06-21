Neighbors called police to the home of Boris Johnson, the leading candidate to be Britain's next prime minister, and his partner, Carrie Symonds, early Friday morning after hearing "screaming, shouting and banging" coming from inside, the Guardian reports.
Details: Symonds was allegedly heard telling Johnson to "get off me" and "get out of my flat," per the Guardian. Police rushed to the residence just after midnight. The couple assured authorities they were both safe. Johnson is the former mayor of London and could replace outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May in upcoming elections.
What they're saying, per a police statement:
"At 00:24hrs on Friday, 21 June, police responded to a call from a local resident in [south London]. The caller was concerned for the welfare of a female neighbour." [It was determined] "There were no offences or concerns apparent to the officers and there was no cause for police action."
The backdrop: Symonds, a former communications director for the Conservative Party, was also involved in the start of Johnson's campaign and has been credited with helping revive Johnson's reputation, the Guardian reports.
The big picture: In the PM race, Johnson is considered the frontrunner against Jeremy Hunt, May's foreign secretary.