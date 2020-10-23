58 mins ago - Economy & Business

What we're driving: Polestar 2 electric vehicle

Polestar 2 electric vehicle. Photo: Polestar

This week's car is from an electric vehicle brand you might not be familiar with: Polestar.

The big picture: Originally a Swedish racing brand, Polestar was acquired in 2015 by Volvo Cars, which put the Polestar label on its high-performance models —similar to Mercedes’ AMG hot rod label.

  • In 2017, Volvo and its Chinese parent, Geely, made Polestar a stand-alone EV brand.
  • It’s also an innovation lab for new technologies that could show up later in Volvo and Geely models.

Details: The Polestar 2, as its name suggests, is the brand’s second model, following the $155,000, limited edition Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid.

  • The $59,900 Polestar 2, the first fully electric model, features a 78-kWh battery and two motors — one on each axle — that together produce an exhilarating 408 horsepower.
  • The EPA-estimated range is 233 miles — still 90 miles less than a Tesla Model 3 — and it can recharge to 80% in 40 minutes at a public fast charger.

What’s new: The Polestar 2 is the first car embedded with Google’s Android automotive operating system.

  • It provides access to Google Maps, Google Assistant and Google Play apps through the 11-inch touchscreen and is compatible with both iPhones and Android-powered devices.
  • Also notable is the Polestar 2's widespread use of sustainable materials.

The bottom line: Polestar 2 is a newcomer worth knowing.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
50 mins ago - World

Israel and Sudan begin normalization process after call with Trump

Trump announces the news in the Oval Office. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

Sudan and Israel announced today that they will “end the state of belligerence” between them and start the process of normalizing ties.

Driving the news: The announcement came after a phone call hosted by President Trump with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, and the head of Sudan's governing council, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Joann Muller, author of Navigate
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

We're all guinea pigs for Tesla's latest self-driving tech

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Tesla is beta-testing its latest self-driving technology with a small group of early adopters, a move that alarms experts and makes every road user — including other motorists, pedestrians and cyclists — unwitting subjects in its ongoing safety experiment.

Why it matters: Tesla hailed the limited rollout of its "full self-driving" beta software as a key milestone, but the warnings on the car's touchscreen underscore the risk in using its own customers — rather than trained safety drivers — to validate the technology.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump removes Sudan from state sponsors of terrorism list

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump signed Friday an order to remove Sudan from the State Department’s state sponsors of terrorism list, senior U.S. officials tell me.

Why it matters: Trump’s signature paves the way for the U.S. and Sudan to move forward on a larger deal — which will also include a Sudanese announcement on normalizing its relations with Israel.

