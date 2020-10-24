Duda. Photo: Sergii Kharchenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Polish President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesperson announced on Saturday.
The big picture: Duda is reportedly feeling well and in isolation. His positive test comes amid a massive uptick in COVID-19 throughout the country and elsewhere across Europe.
- Poland had previously warded off the virus with relative success, but is now facing a massive influx of cases that threatens to overwhelm its medical system.
- The nation on Saturday tracked "13,628 new cases and 179 new deaths — a record number of deaths in one day since the start of pandemic," AP reports.