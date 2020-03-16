14 mins ago - Health

Podcast: Prisons as coronavirus petri dishes

Prisons and detention centers are environments that are uniquely susceptible to the spread of diseases. Dan digs into the challenges with Axios' Stef Kight.

U.S. prison and detention systems are dangerously susceptible to the coronavirus, experts say.

Why it matters: Immigration and corrections systems around the nation are taking steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 — but they face several systemic challenges.

