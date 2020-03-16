Podcast: Prisons as coronavirus petri dishes
Prisons and detention centers are environments that are uniquely susceptible to the spread of diseases. Dan digs into the challenges with Axios' Stef Kight.
Go deeper: Coronavirus behind bars
U.S. prison and detention systems are dangerously susceptible to the coronavirus, experts say.
Why it matters: Immigration and corrections systems around the nation are taking steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 — but they face several systemic challenges.
