Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

A big year for blockchain

Axios Re:Cap is revisiting some of this year’s biggest stories and what they say about where technology, business, politics and more are headed in 2022. 

Felix Salmon, Axios’ chief financial correspondent and author of Axios Capital, joins Axios Re:Cap senior producer Naomi Shavin to talk about why nonfungible tokens (NFTs) are now mainstream and his predictions for the future of blockchain technologies.

Dec 15, 2021 - Podcasts

The great space race of 2021

Axios Re:Cap is revisiting some of this year’s biggest stories and what they say about where technology, business, politics and more are headed in 2022. 

Miriam Kramer, author of Axios Space and host of How It Happened: The Next Astronauts, joins Axios Re:Cap senior producer Naomi Shavin to discuss the space missions that made headlines this year and where the private space industry is headed.

Updated 49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: COVID cases rising with Christmas and Omicron around the corner — U.S. death toll tops 800,000 — Fighting misinformation with cartoons.
  2. Vaccines: Booster mandates begin — Fauci: No need for Omicron-specific booster at this time — Navy to discharge sailors who defy vaccine mandate.
  3. States: Colorado governor says "medical emergency" is over — Supreme Court declines to block NY's vaccine mandate for health care workers.
  4. World: EU official: Omicron expected to be dominant variant by mid-January — Vaccine passports boost uptake in countries with lower coverage, study finds — U.K. raises alert level following surge in Omicron cases.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Zachary Basu
59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate passes Uyghur forced labor bill

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In a rare bipartisan compromise, the Senate unanimously passed a bill punishing the Chinese government for its genocide of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities — and agreed to hold a vote later on Thursday to confirm Nicholas Burns as ambassador to China.

Driving the news: The Uyghur Forced Labor Protection Act, which passed the House on Tuesday, would ban all imports from the Chinese region of Xinjiang unless the U.S. government determines with "clear and convincing evidence" that they were not made with forced labor.

