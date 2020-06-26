48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Planned Parenthood names Alexis McGill Johnson as president, CEO

Alexis McGill Johnson speaks at a rally against white supremacy in Lafayette Square in 2019. Photo: Marlena Sloss/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Planned Parenthood interim president Alexis McGill Johnson will take over the role permanently and also become CEO, the organization announced Friday.

Why it matters: Johnson is a civil rights and social justice activist and is Planned Parenthood's second Black president, according to The Daily Beast, which first reported the promotion. The organization has long refuted claims by anti-abortion activists that it was founded on racist ideals because its founder, Margaret Sanger, was a proponent of eugenics.

  • Johnson succeeds Leana Wen, who was ousted in 2019 after internal disputes.

What they're saying: “There is no one better to lead [Planned Parenthood’s] work to address the systemic racism that stands in the way of true reproductive freedom,” the organization said of Johnson in a statement.

  • “Under her leadership and expertise, Planned Parenthood has publicly committed to reckoning with its history, investing in work aimed at engaging communities of color, and improving Planned Parenthood’s health care delivery.” 

Orion Rummler
12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Last KKK bomber convicted of 1963 Birmingham church attack dies

The 16th Street Baptist Church, site of the September 15, 1963, bombing in Birmingham, Ala., in July 2018. Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

The last surviving Ku Klux Klansmen who bombed a predominately Black church in Birmingham, Ala., in 1963, killing four girls, died from natural causes while serving a life sentence, Gov. Kay Ivey announced on Friday.

Why it matters, per AP: The bombing exposed "the depths of hatred by white supremacists as Birmingham integrated its public schools" and served as a tipping point in the Civil Rights Movement.

Axios
Updated 33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 9,679,764 — Total deaths: 491,095 — Total recoveries — 4,879,856Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m ET: 2,444,483 — Total deaths: 124,732 — Total recoveries: 663,562 — Total tested: 29,207,820Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci says all states remain "vulnerable" if outbreaks persist.
  4. States: Texas Gov. Abbott orders all bars to close due to coronavirus surge — Florida reports massive single-day increase of 9,000 coronavirus cases.
  5. 🏀Sports: 16 NBA players test positive for coronavirus.
Marisa Fernandez
37 mins ago - Health

Fauci says all states remain "vulnerable" if outbreaks persist

Coronavirus outbreaks in the South and West still pose a risk for more spread even in the states steadily mitigating cases, NIAID director Anthony Fauci stressed at a White House coronavirus task force press briefing on Friday.

Why it matters: This week, California, Florida and Texas have all seen more than 5,000 new cases each day, a first for any state other than New York since the pandemic was declared.

