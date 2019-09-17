Planned Parenthood confirmed Monday that it's finally reached an agreement with Leana Wen, who was voted out as its president in July, over the terms of her departure from the women’s health care and reproductive rights group.
Why it matters: The agreement ends weeks of acrimonious negotiations over Wen's severance package, which came to the fore in a New York Times report over the weekend.
- Per the Times, Wen claimed in a letter that Planned Parenthood was trying to gag her as she accused the group of hypocrisy and of withholding her health insurance and departure payout as "ransom" to pressure her to sign a confidentiality agreement. Planned Parenthood denied the claims.
What they're saying: Planned Parenthood said in a statement to news outlets including Axios confirming the agreement, "We are glad that both parties have been able to work together and find a resolution, and look forward to continuing the crucial work of protecting and providing sexual and reproductive care for people across the country."
- Went tweeted that she was relieved the dispute had been resolved.
"As a former patient, I will always be thankful for the exceptional care that Planned Parenthood provides to millions of people every year."