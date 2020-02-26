33 mins ago - Sports

A 62-year old Marine set a record by planking for 8 hours

Kendall Baker

George Hood, a 62-year-old Marine veteran from Naperville, Illinois, recently set the Guinness World Record for longest abdominal plank at eight hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds.

What he's saying: Hood discovered planking a decade ago and quickly got hooked. "It was a static exercise. There was no movement involved. I could put music in my ears at the gym and lay on the floor and plank," he told WashPost.

  • "I did it every day. I would blow things off to get my planks in. It was like sugar," he added.
  • "My plank is my best friend. Do I have a social life? No, not one to really speak of, because all I do is train."

The bottom line: You will never love anything as much as George Hood loves planking.

Sara Fischer

Record labels rush to IPO amid music streaming boom

Illustration: Caresse Haaser, Rebecca Zisser / Axios

An explosion in people paying for music via streaming services is helping to revive the decades-old record label business, which is now preparing for a slew of public offerings.

Why it matters: "There hasn't been this much optimism in the music business since the invention of the CD," says Ross Gerber, co-founder, president and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management.

Mike Allen

Sen. Rand Paul calls for shorter impeachment trials

Screenshot via Fox News

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) tells Axios that a lot of time was wasted with repetitious arguments at President Trump's impeachment trial, and that any future trials should be streamlined.

What he's saying: "If you ever do impeachment again, it's got to be a lot shorter," Paul told Axios in his Senate office Monday. "After sitting through hundreds of hours, it seems like, of repetitive testimony, I think we should change the process."

Orion Rummler

Warner Music Group files for IPO, again

The Warner Music Group logo. Photo: Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Warner Music Group, one of the largest companies in the global music industry, filed for an initial public offering on Thursday.

Details: The company's filings show it held $258 million in net income at the end of fiscal year 2019, and had $2.974 billion in total and long-term debt at that time.

