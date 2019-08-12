Data: Investing.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

After a rocket rise over the past five years during which it jumped from $17.81 a share in August 2015 to more than $75 a share in April, Planet Fitness' stock has been unimpressive in recent months. It sold off after the company beat earnings expectations Tuesday but missed on expected growth.

What's happening: Concern is beginning to grow about the sustainability of the company's business model, which relies on consistently bringing in members who don't actually use the gym and churning out increasing revenue from franchisees, the Wall Street Journal's Spencer Jakab writes.