Singer Plácido Domingo, who faces accusations of sexual misconduct by at least 2o women, resigned from the LA Opera on Wednesday, just over a week after he withdrew from the Metropolitan Opera's Verdi's "Macbeth" production.
Driving the news: LA Opera President and CEO Christopher Koelsch said that internal investigations into harassment allegations against Domingo will "continue until its resolution," the LA Times reports. Meanwhile, the Met's statement on Domingo's withdrawal seemed to suggest the company asked him to leave, the NYT reports.
- As originally reported by AP, Domingo's accusers alleged he tried to pressure them "into sexual relationships by dangling jobs and then sometimes punishing the women professionally when they refused his advances."
Context: Metropolitan Opera general manager Peter Gelb told Met employees in September that he had not investigated or suspended Domingo "because the women came forward only to the AP and not to other credible news outlets as well," NPR reports.
- The Met fired famed conductor James Levine last year after an internal investigation found "credible evidence that Mr. Levine had engaged in 'sexually abusive and harassing conduct,'" as described by the Met.
