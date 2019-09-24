Singer Plácido Domingo, who faces accusations of sexual misconduct by at least 2o women, resigned from the LA Opera on Wednesday, just over a week after he withdrew from the Metropolitan Opera's Verdi's "Macbeth" production.

Driving the news: LA Opera President and CEO Christopher Koelsch said that internal investigations into harassment allegations against Domingo will "continue until its resolution," the LA Times reports. Meanwhile, the Met's statement on Domingo's withdrawal seemed to suggest the company asked him to leave, the NYT reports.