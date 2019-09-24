Singer Plácido Domingo, who faces accusations of sexual misconduct by at least 2o women, withdrew from the Metropolitan Opera's Verdi's "Macbeth" production on Tuesday and indicated he would not return to the opera house, the New York Times reports.
Driving the news: The Met issued a statement, obtained by the NYT, that seemed to suggest the company asked him to resign: “The Metropolitan Opera confirms that Plácido Domingo has agreed to withdraw from all future performances at the Met, effective immediately. ... The Met and Mr. Domingo are in agreement that he needed to step down.”
- As originally reported by AP, Domingo's accusers alleged he tried to pressure them "into sexual relationships by dangling jobs and then sometimes punishing the women professionally when they refused his advances."
Context: Metropolitan Opera general manager Peter Gelb told Met employees over the weekend that he had not investigated or suspended Domingo "because the women came forward only to the AP and not to other credible news outlets as well," NPR reports.
- The Met fired famed conductor James Levine last year after an internal investigation found "credible evidence that Mr. Levine had engaged in 'sexually abusive and harassing conduct,'" as described by the Met.
