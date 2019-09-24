Singer Plácido Domingo, who faces accusations of sexual misconduct by at least 2o women, withdrew from the Metropolitan Opera's Verdi's "Macbeth" production on Tuesday and indicated he would not return to the opera house, the New York Times reports.

Driving the news: The Met issued a statement, obtained by the NYT, that seemed to suggest the company asked him to resign: “The Metropolitan Opera confirms that Plácido Domingo has agreed to withdraw from all future performances at the Met, effective immediately. ... The Met and Mr. Domingo are in agreement that he needed to step down.”