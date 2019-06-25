Pivotal carbon capping bill dies in Oregon Senate

On Tuesday, the state Senate's President Peter Courtney told colleagues that House Bill 2020 would not have enough votes and, "That will not change,” per The Oregonian, and Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, later scolded Republicans for their avoidance of the vote.

“Senate Republicans have blocked a bill that provides a better future for our state and for our children, and the tactics they employed to do so are not just unacceptable, but dangerous,”

— Gov. Kate Brown said

The intrigue: Even amid the GOP walkout and 2 Democrats voting against it, the bill passed the House last week. In the Senate, Democrats required votes from 16 of the 18-member caucus to pass it and it was unclear whether they had the votes.

Why it matters: With President Trump repealing federal climate policy, climate activists have turned to state governments in an attempt to enact incremental change. Some state measures have seen success, as New York state's Democrat-controlled legislature approved a sweeping climate bill just last week that requires requires an 85% cut in emissions by 2050 and a goal of offsetting the remaining 15% to achieve "net-zero" by then.

But the Oregon bill's demise is a setback.

Our thought bubble via Axios' Amy Harder: If it’s true the bill didn’t even have enough Democrat support, it’s the latest evidence that big climate policy doesn’t necessarily have broad approval within a party that generally espouses action on climate change (to say nothing of the Republicans fleeing the state to avoid voting on it).

