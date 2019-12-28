Pittsburgh synagogue shooter appealing death sentence

Lawyers for Robert Bowers are challenging his potential death sentence as unconstitutional as he waits for a trial date, AP reports.

Context: Bowers is charged with killing 11 people and injuring 6 others at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh on Oct. 27, 2018. His lawyers argue the death sentence violates the Fifth Amendment’s due process clause and the Eighth Amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment, AP writes.

