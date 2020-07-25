1 hour ago - World

In photos: Worshippers pray at Hagia Sophia after status change to mosque

An aerial view of Hagia Sophia on July 24. Photo: Directorate of Communications/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Thousands of worshippers prayed together amid the coronavirus pandemic at Hagia Sophia in Istanbul on Friday for the first time since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared the building would transition from museum to mosque, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Orthodox Christian churches in Greece flew their flags at half-staff and tolled bells in protest because the roughly 1,500-year-old building was the largest church in the Christian world for close to a millennium.

What they're saying: While devout Muslim supporters were reportedly happy with the transformation, many Christian leaders cautioned that the change could be "religiously divisive," the Post writes.

  • The director-general of UNESCO criticized the decision earlier in July, saying she "deeply regrets" the status shift of Hagia Sophia.
  • The Trump administration also said it was “disappointed” by the move, per the Post.
A child holding a Turkish flag inside Hagia Sophia on July 24. Photo: Sebnem Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Protesters outside the Turkish consulate in Thessaloniki, Greece, on July 24. Photo: Sakis Mitrolidis/AFP via Getty Images
People praying outside Hagia Sophia on July 24. Photo: Onur Dogman/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Inside Hagia Sophia on July 24. Photo: Burak Kara/Getty Images

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 15,667,461 — Total deaths: 638,238 — Total recoveries — 8,984,169Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 4,106,247 — Total deaths: 145,333 — Total recoveries: 1,233,269 — Total tested: 48,794,970Map.
  3. States: Vermont becomes 31st state to enact face covering mandate — D.C. issues quarantine order for travelers from high-risk states.
  4. Sports: Michigan State football team to quarantine or self-isolate — NFL and Players Association scrap preseason games in new agreement.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Shane Savitsky
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The blue wave keeps growing

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

With 102 days until Election Day, the blue wave threatening to swamp President Trump's re-election chances keeps getting bigger and bigger.

Why it matters: We all know that anything can happen. But right now, every measurable trend is going against Trump — and with each day that passes, it gets increasingly harder for him to claw his way back.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
7 hours ago - Podcasts

Vaccine reality check from ex-CDC director

Americans seem resigned to the idea that life won't return to normal until we have an approved and widely-distributed vaccine for COVID-19. The question, therefore, is when that will be.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the question with Tom Frieden, who led the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention between 2009 and 2017.