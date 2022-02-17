Three U.S. Navy patrol aircraft "experienced unprofessional intercepts" by Russian planes as they flew in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea over the weekend, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

Why it matters: As U.S. officials warn of an increased presence of Russian troops at Ukraine's border, State Department and Pentagon officials said in emailed statements that the U.S. had "made our concerns known" to Kremlin officials "through diplomatic channels" about the P-8A aircrafts' Mediterranean incidents.