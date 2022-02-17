Sign up for our daily briefing

In photos: Winter Olympics Day 13 highlights

Rebecca Falconer

(L-R) John Landsteiner, Matt Hamilton and Christopher Plys of Team USA compete against Denmark during the men's curling round robin session during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, China, on Feb. 17. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Hilary Knight made history at the Beijing Winter Games hockey final by making a U.S. Olympic record 22nd appearance on Thursday.

The big picture: Knight also scored in the 3-2 loss to Canada, as Team USA won an eighth silver medal — taking the Beijing Winter Olympics tally to 20. Elsewhere on Day 13 of the Games, the U.S. men's curling team beat Denmark 7-5 to reach the semifinals.

Hilary Knight, #21 of Team USA scores in the second period during the women's Olympic ice hockey gold medal match in Beijing, China, Feb. 17. Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
U.S.-born Team China skier Eileen Gu competes in the Olympic freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe qualification run in Zhangjiakou, China, on Feb. 17. Photo: Marco Bertorelli/AFP via Getty Images
Team USA's David Wise competes in the freestyle skiing men's freeski halfpipe qualification run during the Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, on Feb. 17. Photo: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images
Manuel Faisst of Germany ski jumping during the Nordic combined team large hill/4×5km team trial round at the Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China. Photo: Daniel Karmann/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 3 mins ago - World

Pentagon: Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes

A Russian Sukhoi-Su35S fighter jet. Photo: Alexander Ryumin//TASS via Getty Images

Three U.S. Navy patrol aircraft "experienced unprofessional intercepts" by Russian planes as they flew in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea over the weekend, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

Why it matters: As U.S. officials warn of an increased presence of Russian troops at Ukraine's border, State Department and Pentagon officials said in emailed statements that the U.S. had "made our concerns known" to Kremlin officials "through diplomatic channels" about the P-8A aircrafts' Mediterranean incidents.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - Sports

Mikaela Shiffrin fails to finish for 3rd time at Beijing Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin of Team USA in action in the Olympic women's alpine combined downhill at the National Alpine Ski Center Yanqing, China, February 17. Photo: Michael Kappeler/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

U.S. alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin is out of medal contention in the women's alpine combined after failing to finish the slalom portion of the event after falling at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday.

The big picture: It's the third time at the Beijing Games that the Colorado skier hasn't finished an event in what was her final individual event of this Olympics.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - Sports

Canada beats defending champion U.S. to win Winter Olympics gold

Goaltender Alex Cavallini, #33 of Team USA looks on after Canada scores in the first period of their women's ice hockey gold medal match on Day 13 of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, China, on Thursday. Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

Canada beat the U.S. 3-2 in the women's hockey final to win the Beijing Winter Olympics gold medal on Thursday.

Details: Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice and assisted in Sarah Nurse's goal for the Canadians. Hilary Knight scored the first goal for the U.S. and Amanda Kessel added another with 13.5 seconds left.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)