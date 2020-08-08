In photos: Sturgis Motorcycle Rally celebrates 80 years amid coronavirus

Thousands of motorcyclists have gathered in Sturgis, South Dakota, this week to celebrate the 80th Motorcycle Rally despite the coronavirus pandemic, AP reports.

Why it matters: Local residents fear the crowds could create a “super-spreader” event because the state government has not implemented limits on indoor crowds or mask mandates, and Gov. Kristi Noem (R) has encouraged people from around the U.S. to travel to the state. Organizers reportedly expect 250,000 people to rumble into town during the 10-day affair.

People cheer during a concert in a saloon on Aug. 7. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Motorcyclists in Sturgis on Aug. 7. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

People cheering while watching a band perform in Sturgis on Aug. 7.