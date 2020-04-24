50 mins ago - World

In photos: Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic

Rashaan Ayesh

A man recites the call for prayer in empty mosque in Gaza. Photo: Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Mosques around the world are empty and silent as Muslims begin breaking their fast, ending the first day of Ramadan.

Why it matters: Many families and friends typically meet up at mosques to pray and celebrate the holy month, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced people to celebrate in isolation. Those who did go to mosques practiced social distancing.

A Palestinian religious leader records a sermon in the West Bank. Photo: Jaafar Ashitiyeh/AFP/Getty Images
Imam Hassanat Ahmed delivers his Friday broadcast live on social media in the United Kingdom. Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images
Imam Franck Hensch gestures during a recording of a sermon during on the first day of Ramadan in Belgium. Photo: Benoit DeoppagneE/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images
Muslims praying while practicing social distancing in Pakistan. Photo: Aamir Qureshi /AFP via Getty Images

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 2,766,611 — Total deaths: 194,456 — Total recoveries — 762,196Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 883,826 — Total deaths: 50,373 — Total recoveries — 81,206 — Total tested: 4,692,797Map.
  3. Federal government latest: The national deficit is forecast to increase sharply to $3.7 trillion in the 2020 fiscal year.
  4. State update: Cuomo says the WHO was "too little, too late" on coronavirus.
  5. Trump latest: Trump says comments that disinfectants could treat coronavirus were sarcastic.
