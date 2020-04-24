In photos: Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic
A man recites the call for prayer in empty mosque in Gaza. Photo: Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Mosques around the world are empty and silent as Muslims begin breaking their fast, ending the first day of Ramadan.
Why it matters: Many families and friends typically meet up at mosques to pray and celebrate the holy month, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced people to celebrate in isolation. Those who did go to mosques practiced social distancing.
