In photos: Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic

Mosques around the world are empty and silent as Muslims begin breaking their fast, ending the first day of Ramadan.

Why it matters: Many families and friends typically meet up at mosques to pray and celebrate the holy month, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced people to celebrate in isolation. Those who did go to mosques practiced social distancing.

A Palestinian religious leader records a sermon in the West Bank. Photo: Jaafar Ashitiyeh/AFP/Getty Images

Imam Hassanat Ahmed delivers his Friday broadcast live on social media in the United Kingdom. Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

Imam Franck Hensch gestures during a recording of a sermon during on the first day of Ramadan in Belgium. Photo: Benoit DeoppagneE/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images

Muslims praying while practicing social distancing in Pakistan. Photo: Aamir Qureshi /AFP via Getty Images

