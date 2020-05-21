In photos: Thousands of homes destroyed after Michigan floods

Thousands of homes are flooded and destroyed in central Michigan in the aftermath of two dams breaching in Midland County on Tuesday.

The big picture: Michigan is one of few states in the country that has not yet fully reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic — it is set to reopen May 29. But in the midst of trying to keep people socially distanced to fight the spread of the virus, over 10,000 people were forced to evacuate amid the flooding.

No injuries or deaths related to the flooding have been reported, per AP.

Michigan ranks seventh in the country for reporting the most confirmed coronavirus cases — over 53,000, per Johns Hopkins. The state has reported over 5,000 coronavirus deaths.

What's next: Most affected areas in Michigan will see water recede within the next few days, per the National Weather Service. However, some communities — including Grand Rapids — will endure worsening floods through Friday, the agency said.

Neil Hawk and his wife Dawn take a rowboat to a residential part of Sanford to inspect damage to their neighborhood on May 20. Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

Residents explore West Curtis Road bridge on May 20 in Edenville, Michigan. Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

The Tittabawassee River in Sanford, Michigan on May 20. Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Floodwaters from the Tittabawassee River in downtown Midland on May 20. Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Residents lift U.S. flag on May 21 in Sanford, Michigan. Photo: Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images

A car in Sanford, Michigan on May 21. Photo: Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images

A roof of a home in Sanford, Michigan on May 21. Photo: Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images

School buses left by floodwaters in Sanford, Michigan on May 21. Photo: Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images

