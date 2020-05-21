In photos: Thousands of homes destroyed after Michigan floods
A man walks across West Saginaw Road in Sanford, Michigan, on May 21. Photo: Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images
Thousands of homes are flooded and destroyed in central Michigan in the aftermath of two dams breaching in Midland County on Tuesday.
The big picture: Michigan is one of few states in the country that has not yet fully reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic — it is set to reopen May 29. But in the midst of trying to keep people socially distanced to fight the spread of the virus, over 10,000 people were forced to evacuate amid the flooding.
- No injuries or deaths related to the flooding have been reported, per AP.
- Michigan ranks seventh in the country for reporting the most confirmed coronavirus cases — over 53,000, per Johns Hopkins. The state has reported over 5,000 coronavirus deaths.
What's next: Most affected areas in Michigan will see water recede within the next few days, per the National Weather Service. However, some communities — including Grand Rapids — will endure worsening floods through Friday, the agency said.
