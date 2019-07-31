In photos: Democratic debates, round 2, night 1

10 Democrats have taken the stage for the first night of the second round of debates. Here's a look at the scene.
Guests line up to enter the Fox Theater in Detroit, Mich. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images Democrats take the stage. The debates are being hosted by CNN on July 30 and 31. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images. The Democrats line up in order of polling, with the top two in the middle. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, the most progressive candidates on stage Tuesday. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images. Beto O'Rourke is looking for a (second) reboot for his campaign tonight, Axios' Alexi McCammond reports. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images. Tonight is Montana Gov. Steve Bullock's (right) debate debut. He had not qualified for the first round of debates. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.
