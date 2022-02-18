Sign up for our daily briefing

In photos: Beijing Winter Olympics Day 14 highlights

Rebecca Falconer

China's Gu Ailing Eileen takes part in a practice session ahead of her Olympic gold medal-winning freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe final run at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou, China, on Feb. 18. Photo: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images

Eileen Gu, Team China's 18-year-old U.S.-born skier, led the Winter Olympics highlights on Thursday — winning her second Beijing Games gold medal, this time in the freeski halfpipe.

The big picture: Team USA's men's curling team put up a good fight but lost their bronze medal match 8-5 to Canada on Day 14 of the Games.

Team USA's John Shuster reacts during the men's Olympic bronze medal game against Canada at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing on Feb. 18. Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP via Getty Images
USA's Frank Delduca and his team take part in the 4-man bobsleigh training at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Yanqing on February 18, 2022. (Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)
France's Jean Frederic Chapuis, Germany's Daniel Bohnacker and Switzerland's Alex Fiva during the men's Olympic ski cross 1/8 finals at Genting Snow Park on in Zhangjiakou, China, on Feb. 18. Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Finland's Harri Pesonen scores his team's second goal during the men's play-off semifinal match of the Olympic ice hockey competition against Slovakia at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Feb. 18. Photo: Matt Slocum/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - Science

"Danger to life": Storm Eunice lashes U.K. and Ireland

People view the waves created by high winds and spring tides hitting the sea wall at New Brighton promenade in Liverpool, England, on Thursday. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Millions of people were warned to stay home as Storm Eunice began battering the U.K. and Republic of Ireland on Friday, after forecasters issued rare danger-to-life red alerts for populated areas including London.

Why it matters: Eunice, expected to be the worst storm to hit the countries in over three decades, was bearing down on Northwestern Europe as the region's still reeling from other deadly storms that struck this week.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Asher PriceNicole Cobler
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

19 Austin police officers indicted in 2020 protests

Police and protesters clash at the Austin Police Department Headquarters on May 30, 2020, during a protest of the death of George Floyd while in custody of the Minneapolis police. Photo: Jay Janner/American-Statesman-via USA TODAY NETWORK

A state grand jury has indicted 19 Austin police officers related to their use of force during May 2020 protests over police brutality.

State of play: News of the indictment tally broke Thursday evening, hours after Austin City Council unanimously agreed to give a combined $10 million to settle federal lawsuits with two men wounded by officers during May 2020 protests over police brutality.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Eileen Gu, the U.S.-born Team China skier, during her gold medal winning performance on her second run which scored 95.25 in the Women's Freeski Halfpipe Final at Genting Snow Park during the Winter Olympic Games on in Zhangjiakou, China. Photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

🥇 Eileen Gu wins gold in freeski halfpipe for 3rd Beijing Olympics medal

⛸️ Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva finishes 4th after falling

📃 Read: Court releases full decision in Russian figure skater's appeal

🥇 American women lead the way in Beijing

🥌 U.S. men's curling loses in semifinal to Great Britain

Medal count (<1 min. read)Arrow

