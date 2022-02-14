Sign up for our daily briefing

In photos: U.S. jumps to 3rd on medals table in Olympics Day 10 highlights

Rebecca Falconer

Team USA Olympic Gold medalist Kaillie Humphries during the women's monobob nobsleigh medal ceremony on Day 10 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing, China, on Feb. 14. Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Kaillie Humphries won Team USA its seventh Beijing Winter Olympics gold medal on Monday, in the inaugural monobob race.

The big picture: Fellow bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor won silver, while Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue took bronze in the ice dance as the Americans helped propel the U.S. to joint-third place with Canada on the Beijing Olympics medal table on Day 10 of the Games.

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of Team USA skate during the Olympic ice dance free dance at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Feb. 14. Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Switzerland's Laura Zimmermann (L) and Canada's Ella Shelton fight for the puck during the women's Olympic play-offs semifinal match in Beijing on Feb. 14. Photo: Gabriel Bouys/AFP via Getty Images
Birk Irving of Team USA performs a trick during the Olympic Freestyle Skiing Halfpipe Training session in Zhangjiakou, China, on Feb. 14. Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Team China's Eileen Gu performs a trick during before advancing in the women's freestyle skiing freeski slopestyle event at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, China, on Feb.14. Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Tina Reed, author of Vitals
9 mins ago - Health

The U.S. needs a COVID forecast

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Experts say the U.S. needs clearer, more defined standards that will help the public understand when it's safe to relax COVID restrictions — and when it might be necessary to bring them back.

Why it matters: Experts compare this need to a weather forecast or air-quality warnings: People are more willing to accept inconveniences if they understand why the reasons.

Jacque SchragAïda Amer
9 mins ago - World

Choose your treat: An Axios V-Day surprise

Graphic: Jacque Schrag/Axios; Illustrations: Aïda Amer, Brendan Lynch, Shoshana Gordon, Maura Losch/Axios
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - Sports

Russian skater Kamila Valieva cleared to skate at Winter Olympics

Russian Olympic Committee figure skater Kamila Valieva skates during a training session on day 10 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium practice rink in Beijing, China, on Monday. Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Russian Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva had her provisional suspension for testing positive for a banned substance lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday.

Why it matters: The ruling enables the 15-year-old to continue competing at the Beijing Winter Olympics — where she's a favorite to win the women's individual figure skating event, which begins on Tuesday.

