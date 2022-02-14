Kaillie Humphries won Team USA its seventh Beijing Winter Olympics gold medal on Monday, in the inaugural monobob race.

The big picture: Fellow bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor won silver, while Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue took bronze in the ice dance as the Americans helped propel the U.S. to joint-third place with Canada on the Beijing Olympics medal table on Day 10 of the Games.

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of Team USA skate during the Olympic ice dance free dance at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Feb. 14. Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Switzerland's Laura Zimmermann (L) and Canada's Ella Shelton fight for the puck during the women's Olympic play-offs semifinal match in Beijing on Feb. 14. Photo: Gabriel Bouys/AFP via Getty Images

Birk Irving of Team USA performs a trick during the Olympic Freestyle Skiing Halfpipe Training session in Zhangjiakou, China, on Feb. 14. Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images