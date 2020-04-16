In photos: Americans on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic

A medical professional from Children's National Hospital works at a coronavirus drive-thru testing site at Trinity University in Washington, DC. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
While more than 300 million people stay home under lockdown restrictions in the U.S., many essential workers continue to risk their health to serve America.
The big picture: Sen. Elizabeth Warren called essential workers "the backbone of our nation's response to coronavirus," as she and Rep. Ro Khanna proposed a bill that seeks to improve health and safety provisions, pay and paid sick, family and medical leave, among other measures. President Trump has said "America is grateful" to those who continue working "every day to care for their fellow citizens!" Here are some of their stories, in photos.
There's been an upsurge in demand for food banks across the U.S. because of the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Why it matters: Feeding America, the largest network of food banks in the U.S., projects a $1.4 billion shortfall over the next six months. "School closures, rising unemployment and rising poverty due to quarantine and stay-at-home orders will disproportionately impact people already at risk of hunger and could result in an estimated additional 17.1 million people experiencing food insecurity, an increase of 46%," the nonprofit said in a statement.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in's left-leaning ruling party won the largest majority of seats in 30 years in parliamentary elections on Wednesday, per the New York Times.
The big picture: The country's election marked the first national poll held worldwide since the novel coronavirus was declared a pandemic. Voters casting ballots in-person were required to wear face masks and have their temperatures checked, following record-high early voting participation, AP reports.
Pope Francis called on listeners in his Palm Sunday sermon — on the first day of Holy Week — to "reach out to those who are suffering and those most in need" during the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reports.
Why it matters: Francis delivered his message inside an empty St. Peter’s Basilica, broadcasting it over the internet to churches around the world.