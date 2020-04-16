22 mins ago - Health

In photos: Americans on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic

Rebecca Falconer

A medical professional from Children's National Hospital works at a coronavirus drive-thru testing site at Trinity University in Washington, DC. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

While more than 300 million people stay home under lockdown restrictions in the U.S., many essential workers continue to risk their health to serve America.

The big picture: Sen. Elizabeth Warren called essential workers "the backbone of our nation's response to coronavirus," as she and Rep. Ro Khanna proposed a bill that seeks to improve health and safety provisions, pay and paid sick, family and medical leave, among other measures. President Trump has said "America is grateful" to those who continue working "every day to care for their fellow citizens!" Here are some of their stories, in photos.

Police in the formerly bustling Times Square in New York City. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Paramedics of the LAFD Station in downtown Los Angeles. Photo: Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images
Burnell Cotlon, owner of Burnell's Lower Ninth Ward Market, works behind the register in New Orleans. He's "working nearly 17 hours a day to make sure it's stocked with groceries and much-needed supplies like face masks and cleaning items, NBC News reports. Photo: Claire Bangser/AFP via Getty Images
A funeral worker prepares for retrieving a body for burial at Brooklyn Hospital Center. Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
Nurses clean their hands with disinfectant after a patient was screened for COVID-19 at an appointment-only, drive-up clinic set up by the University of Washington Medical Center Northwest Outpatient Medical Center in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Karen Ducey/Getty Images
Cashier Lay Guzman works behind a partial protective plastic screen at the Presidente Supermarket in Miami, Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
New Yorkers applaud medical workers at NYU Langone hospital center in Manhattan. Photo: John Nacion/NurPhoto via Getty Images
A bus driver in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images
Workers in protective gear, process a patient in a car at a drive-through COVID-19 testing facility outside the University of Utah's Sugar House Health Clinic in Salt Lake City. Photo: George Frey/AFP via Getty Images
A member of the Indiana National Guard supports volunteer workers in distributing food at Pantry 279 to help those experiencing food insecurity during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order. Photo: Jeremy Hogan/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Doctors and nurses confer in the Emergency Department of MedStar St. Mary's Hospital in Leonardtown, Maryland. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images
A USPS postal worker making deliveries in Boston. Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Paramedic Patricia Rodriguez while filling out reports on a laptop after a 12-hour shift in Yonkers, New York. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images
Texas State Troopers wait for drivers to arrive at a check point at the Texas Travel Information Center on the Louisiana-Texas border in Orange. Photo: Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images
Workers at White Pony Express, a food rescue group based in Pleasant Hill, California, told Axios they picked up about 15,000 lb. of surplus food from food distributors and supermarkets that would've otherwise gone to waste and given it tp those in need. Photo: White Pony Express
A medical professional hands over a patient's swab test for coronavirus to another in a tent at Somerville Hospital in Somerville, Massachusetts. Photo: David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

