In photos: America celebrates Juneteenth

Organizers of the Chicago Peace March lead a march in Chicago to celebrate Juneteenth. Photo: Natasha Moustache/Getty Images

People across the U.S. participated in Juneteenth celebrations on Friday, the date that commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.

Why it matters: The celebrations come as the Black Lives Matter movement experiences a revitalization in the wake of George Floyd's death. Protests have consumed the country over excessive use of force by police — bringing racial inequality back into the forefront of America's consciousness.

Tulsa City Council member Vanessa Hall-Harper poses in front of a monument to the 1921 Black Wall Street massacre. Photo: Photo: Lawrence Bryant/Reuters
New murals line Atlanta streets after the police killing of Rayshard Brooks, sparking a fresh round of protests. Photo: Scott Cunningham/Getty Images
Organizers of the Juneteenth Candlelight Vigil for the victims of police violence addresses the crowd at the General Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond, Va. Photo: Eze Amos/Getty Images
Community members gathered at the Say Their Names Cemetery for a candlelight vigil honoring men and women who died at the hands of police brutality in Minneapolis, Minn. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images
A speaker talks to thousands of protesters in Brooklyn, N.Y. as they peacefully marched across the Brooklyn Bridge as part of the Unite NY 2020. Photo: Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images
A family poses during Rebuild Black Wall Street in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Natasha Moustache/Getty Images

Gen Z comes of age protesting the death of George Floyd

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Generation Z is coming of political age as they join with thousands in protesting the police killing of George Floyd, and much of it is playing out online.

Why it matters: Generations that came before Gen Z went through similar awakenings. However, Gen Z is likely to continue engaging even after the protests end because of the power of smartphones and social media, per Axios’ Sara Fischer.

Reopening schools is a coronavirus wildcard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

We still don’t know much about the role of children — and thus, schools and day care centers — in spreading the novel coronavirus, inserting a huge wildcard into America’s national return-to-work strategy.

Why it matters: Even as workplaces reopen with new social distancing measures in place, millions of parents will only be able to return if their children have somewhere to go. Alternatively, if schools end up being a breeding ground for new infections, the virus will easily then spread within households.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. ET: 8,703,274 — Total deaths: 460,783 — Total recoveries — 4,277,519Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. ET: 2,226,282 — Total deaths: 119,224 — Total recoveries: 606,715 — Total tested: 25,982,613Map.
  3. 2020: Trump: Expect "wild evening" in Tulsa, with face masks optional.
  4. Tech: Robots work the fields as coronavirus makes farming dangerous for humans — AI helps scientists decipher flood of research.
  5. World: Mexico to halt sending migrant farmworkers to Canada.
  6. Business: Treasury to release names of most businesses that received PPP loans.
  7. Sports: "Not so fast" for return of teams, as more athletes test positive.
