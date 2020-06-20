In photos: America celebrates Juneteenth

Organizers of the Chicago Peace March lead a march in Chicago to celebrate Juneteenth. Photo: Natasha Moustache/Getty Images
People across the U.S. participated in Juneteenth celebrations on Friday, the date that commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.
Why it matters: The celebrations come as the Black Lives Matter movement experiences a revitalization in the wake of George Floyd's death. Protests have consumed the country over excessive use of force by police — bringing racial inequality back into the forefront of America's consciousness.
Generation Z is coming of political age as they join with thousands in protesting the police killing of George Floyd, and much of it is playing out online.
Why it matters: Generations that came before Gen Z went through similar awakenings. However, Gen Z is likely to continue engaging even after the protests end because of the power of smartphones and social media, per Axios’ Sara Fischer.
We still don’t know much about the role of children — and thus, schools and day care centers — in spreading the novel coronavirus, inserting a huge wildcard into America’s national return-to-work strategy.
Why it matters: Even as workplaces reopen with new social distancing measures in place, millions of parents will only be able to return if their children have somewhere to go. Alternatively, if schools end up being a breeding ground for new infections, the virus will easily then spread within households.