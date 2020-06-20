In photos: America celebrates Juneteenth

People across the U.S. participated in Juneteenth celebrations on Friday, the date that commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.

Why it matters: The celebrations come as the Black Lives Matter movement experiences a revitalization in the wake of George Floyd's death. Protests have consumed the country over excessive use of force by police — bringing racial inequality back into the forefront of America's consciousness.

Tulsa City Council member Vanessa Hall-Harper poses in front of a monument to the 1921 Black Wall Street massacre. Photo: Photo: Lawrence Bryant/Reuters

New murals line Atlanta streets after the police killing of Rayshard Brooks, sparking a fresh round of protests. Photo: Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Organizers of the Juneteenth Candlelight Vigil for the victims of police violence addresses the crowd at the General Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond, Va. Photo: Eze Amos/Getty Images

Community members gathered at the Say Their Names Cemetery for a candlelight vigil honoring men and women who died at the hands of police brutality in Minneapolis, Minn. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

A speaker talks to thousands of protesters in Brooklyn, N.Y. as they peacefully marched across the Brooklyn Bridge as part of the Unite NY 2020. Photo: Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images

A family poses during Rebuild Black Wall Street in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Natasha Moustache/Getty Images

