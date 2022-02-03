Sign up for our daily briefing

In photos: Winter storm slams large swaths of the U.S.

Ivana Saric

Ice from winter storm Landon accumulates on trees lining a neighborhood street on Feb. 3, in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: Brad Vest/Getty Images

A massive winter storm that has slammed much of the country will continue to hit the Central, Eastern and Southern U.S. over the next several days, forecasters warn.

Driving the news: The storm forced over 5,000 flight cancellations on Thursday, shuttered classrooms and left hundreds of thousands of people across the country without power.

In photos:
A large tree that fell due to ice accumulation on Feb. 3 in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: Brad Vest/Getty Images
In an aerial view, U.S. and Texas state flags fly over car dealerships as light traffic moves through snow and ice on U.S. Route 183 on Feb. 3 in Irving, Texas. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images
Snow covers the ground during a storm in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., on Feb. 3. Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Ice begins to accumulate from winter storm Landon on Feb. 3 in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: Brad Vest/Getty Images
Two men work to clear a tree off a street. Photo by Brad Vest/Getty Images
Ice accumulates on a tree. Photo by Brad Vest/Getty Image

Go deeper

Andrew FreedmanRebecca Falconer
Updated 26 mins ago - Science

Hundreds of thousands without power as "massive" winter storm hits U.S.

Downed power lines and debris block a road in Memphis, Tenn. Photo: Brad Vest/Getty Images

A sprawling winter storm that has forced schools to close, knocked out power and massively disrupted road and air travel will continue to hit the Central, Eastern and Southern U.S. over the next few days, forecasters warn. Winter storm and ice warnings were issued for over 110 million people from New Mexico to Canada.

Driving the news: Multiple governors have declared states of emergency, as heavy snow and freezing rain pummeled much of the country and as other parts of it experienced damaging ice accumulations.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alison Snyder, author of Science
52 mins ago - Science

The “next frontier” for pioneering cancer therapies

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Cancer treatments that modify a patient's immune cells to attack cancer cells are being re-engineered to try to treat more cancers in more people.

Why it matters: CAR-T immunotherapies have been successful in treating certain types of blood cancers in some people. But they struggle against solid tumors, which make up about 90% of cancers in adults.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

CNN staffers demand answers from WarnerMedia CEO in tense meeting

Photo: Ronen Tivony/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

CNN staffers on Wednesday pummeled WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar with tough questions in the wake of the resignation of CNN boss Jeff Zucker, according to a recording of the roughly 40-minute meeting obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: The meeting showcased the frustration and confusion inside CNN over how and why their leader of nine years was forced to resign.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow