In photos: Winter storm slams large swaths of the U.S.

A massive winter storm that has slammed much of the country will continue to hit the Central, Eastern and Southern U.S. over the next several days, forecasters warn.

Driving the news: The storm forced over 5,000 flight cancellations on Thursday, shuttered classrooms and left hundreds of thousands of people across the country without power.

The governors of Illinois and Texas have issued disaster declarations, the governors of Kentucky and Missouri declared states of emergency and New York's governor has directed state agencies to prepare emergency plans, Axios' Andrew Freedman and Rebecca Falconer write.

Several states — particularly Texas, Tennessee and Kentucky — were experiencing escalating power outages Thursday afternoon due to ice accumulating on trees and power lines.

In photos:

A large tree that fell due to ice accumulation on Feb. 3 in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: Brad Vest/Getty Images

In an aerial view, U.S. and Texas state flags fly over car dealerships as light traffic moves through snow and ice on U.S. Route 183 on Feb. 3 in Irving, Texas. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

Snow covers the ground during a storm in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., on Feb. 3. Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ice begins to accumulate from winter storm Landon on Feb. 3 in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: Brad Vest/Getty Images

Two men work to clear a tree off a street. Photo by Brad Vest/Getty Images