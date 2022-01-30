In photos: Northern Ireland marks 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

In photos: Northern Ireland marks 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday

Ivana Saric

Families of the victims and supporters take part in Bloody Sunday March to Free Derry Corner, as they mark the 50th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday, on Jan. 30, in Londonderry, also known as Derry, Northern Ireland. Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Hundreds of people gathered in the city of Derry in Northern Ireland on Sunday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the killing of 13 unarmed Catholic civil rights marchers by British soldiers, the Guardian reported.

Why it matters: Known as "Bloody Sunday," it marked one of the deadliest days of the nearly three decades of violence between Protestants and Catholics in Northern Ireland.

The big picture: Gatherers on Sunday participated in a remembrance walk retracing the route of the original march, before laying wreaths at the Bloody Sunday Monument in Derry, ABC News reported.

  • "There should be a route to justice," Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told local state media after laying a wreath at the monument, Reuters reported. None of the British soldiers responsible for the shootings have been held accountable.
  • Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin commended the families of those killed for their "dignified, persistent and courageous" campaign for justice, truth and accountability surrounding the events, per the BBC.
In Photos
Families of the victims and supporters hold a banner during the Bloody Sunday March on Jan. 30. Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
A member of a victim's family lays a wreath at a monument to those killed on Bloody Sunday in Londonderry (Derry), Northern Ireland, on Jan. 30. Photo: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images
Family members carry photographs of those killed on Bloody Sunday at a memorial march, in Londonderry (Derry), Northern Ireland, on Jan. 30. Photo: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images
Three young family members hold flowers as they walk commemorating the victims on Jan. 30. Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
People gathering for a memorial service at a monument to those killed on Bloody Sunday. Photo: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images

Go deeper

Andrew Freedman, author of Generate
Updated 22 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Thousands without power after historic blizzard slams New England

A resident walks down a Boston street on Jan. 29. Photo: Allison Dinner/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Thousands of customers were without power in Massachusetts after a historic blizzard hit the region on Saturday, with Boston tying its record for the most snow to fall in one day, at 23.6 inches, and recording its sixth-largest snowstorm of all time.

The latest: Despite up to two feet of snow falling in the Boston area this weekend, Mayor Michelle Wu said the city's schools would open Monday and the snow emergency would lift at 6 am, as work continued to clear streets, ramps, and sidewalks.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneRussell Contreras
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Native Americans feel overlooked in voting rights push

Elsie Werito, 84, a member of the To'hajiilee Chapter of the Navajo Nation, waits to cast her ballot in To'hajiilee, New Mexico. Photo: Rick Scibelli/Getty Images

Native American voters face heightened discrimination at the ballot box like Black Americans and Latino voters, but they're often left out of the conversation about election reform despite their ability to swing crucial races.

Why it matters: Voting rights is quickly becoming a litmus test for Democratic candidates to succeed nationwide, and a top priority for the Biden administration. Some Democrats are looking to carve out specific legislation helping to preserve Indigenous voters' access.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: It's very difficult to get access to antiviral COVID treatments — Biden administration orders 100M additional COVID tests — Contact tracing fizzles across America.
  2. Vaccines: The shifting definition of fully vaccinated — Pfizer begins clinical trial for Omicron-specific vaccine.
  3. Politics: New York mask mandate extended through Feb. 10 — White House: 60M households have ordered free COVID-19 rapid tests — Virginia AG says public colleges can't mandate COVID vaccines.
  4. World: Beijing officials seal off residential areas after COVID cases detected — U.K. to lift travel testing requirement for fully vaccinated.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow