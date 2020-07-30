The Philadelphia Phillies postponed its weekend series against the Toronto Blue Jays after two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, ESPN reports.

Why it matters: It's the latest in a streak of scheduling shifts as Major League Baseball tries to pull off a 60-game season during the pandemic. The positive tests come after the Phillies faced the Miami Marlins — a team that has reports of multiple positive tests.

