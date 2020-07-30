The Phillie Phanatic stands on the dugout during a game between the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies on July 26. Photo: Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
The Philadelphia Phillies postponed its weekend series against the Toronto Blue Jays after two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, ESPN reports.
Why it matters: It's the latest in a streak of scheduling shifts as Major League Baseball tries to pull off a 60-game season during the pandemic. The positive tests come after the Phillies faced the Miami Marlins — a team that has reports of multiple positive tests.
