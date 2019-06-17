Philadelphia graduation party shooting kills 1, injures 7

Philadelphia police say a graduation party shooting on Sunday night has left 1 person dead and at least 7 people injured, CBS Philly first reports.

Details: About 60 people were at the party in southwest Philadelphia when an unidentified gunman fired at least eight shots about 10 p.m., according to NBC News. Four teenagers aged 15-17 were shot, along with 4 adults in their 20s, 1 of whom died after being taken to hospital, Police Commissioner Richard Ross told a news conference, per ABC News.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

