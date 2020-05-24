14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

New Jersey governor says relief for states is about keeping front-line jobs

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) slammed Republicans on CNN's "State of the Union" for hitting the pause button on more federal coronavirus relief for states, arguing that it's "not just blue states" that are facing massive budget shortfalls as a result of the pandemic.

What they're saying: "We announced a budget on Friday for the next four months and we had to cut or defer over $5 billion of expenditures," Murphy said. "This includes potentially laying off educators, firefighters, police, EMS, health care workers. This is not abstract. This is real. It's not a blue state issue. It's an American issue."

  • "It's not a legacy, 'you guys didn't manage yourselves in the past better,'" Murphy continued. "That has nothing to do with this."
  • "It's about keeping those very front-line workers in their jobs, doing the heroic work they're doing, at our hour of need, in the biggest health care crisis in the history of our country, the biggest economic crisis in the history of our country."

The other side: Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the former governor of Florida, responded by criticizing Democrats from states like New York and New Jersey for not balancing their budgets before the crisis.

  • "New York has probably 2.5 million people less than Florida and their budget's almost double ours," Scott said on CNN. "Why? Because [Cuomo] doesn't want to cut anything."
  • "You know, he's involved in every liberal thing there is and then he wants Florida taxpayers to bail him out. There's all these people from New York and New Jersey that moved here to get away from ridiculous taxes up there."

The state of play: Earlier this month, the House passed a bill that includes $500 billion for state governments and $375 billion for local governments. But the Trump administration and congressional Republicans have deemed it dead on arrival, largely dismissing it as a "liberal wishlist."

  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stressed to President Trump at a meeting last week that the next relief package cannot exceed $1 trillion, and should be narrowly focused on getting money in people's hands immediately, sources familiar with the meeting tell Axios.

Birx: If you can't social distance outside, you "must wear a mask"

White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that social distancing is "absolutely critical" and that if Americans can't maintain at least 6 feet from other people while gathering outside, they "must wear a mask."

Why it matters: As states have begun to reopen, many Americans have flocked to beaches and outdoor restaurants in large numbers to celebrate Memorial Day weekend. Birx warned that people could be spreading the virus unknowingly, and she asked those with comorbidities to remain sheltered in place.

New York Times front page honors Covid-19 victims as death toll nears 100,000

The stark front page of today's New York Times, plus three inside pages, consist of two-line obituaries ("Always first on the dance floor. ... Preferred bolo ties and suspenders") for 1,000 of the nearly 100,000 Americans who have died of coronavirus — 1% of the toll:

The big picture: A huge team at The Times drew the accounts "from hundreds of obituaries, news articles and paid death notices that have appeared in newspapers and digital media over the past few months."

