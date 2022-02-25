Companies finalize record $26 billion opioid settlement

Sign up for our daily briefing
The front lawn of the Newton-Wellesley Hospital in Newton, Massachusetts, featured 2,104 purple flags in October 2021 to acknowledge the 2,104 lives lost to opioid addiction/overdose in Masachusetts in 2020. Photo by Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Johnson & Johnson and three other drug companies on Friday announced settlements over their alleged involvement in stoking the nation’s opioid crisis, sending $26 billion in aid to state and local governments, Nathan writes.
Why it matters: Nearly 841,000 people have died from drug overdoses in the U.S. since 1999 — and in recent years, opioids have been involved in more than two-thirds of those deaths.
- Critics say that pharmaceutical companies like J&J used aggressive marketing to popularize pain-killing opioids, downplaying their addictive qualities.
Details: The latest settlements — the largest to date stemming from the opioid crisis, according to the AP — were made by Johnson & Johnson, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson. Most of the funding will be dedicated to combatting the crisis.
Of note: J&J, which will pay $5 billion over nine years, is taking a variety of steps to contain the liabilities it’s accumulated over alleged wrongdoing over the last few decades.
- The company on Friday also won approval to move forward with its plan to place a newly created subsidiary into bankruptcy court to resolve accusations that its talc-containing baby powder caused cancer.
- Consumer watchdogs had accused the company of abusing the legal system by placing its talc liabilities in bankruptcy court despite being financially healthy as a corporation.
Yes, but: J&J maintains that it’s done nothing wrong with opioids or talc.