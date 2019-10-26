PG&E will black out 940,000 Northern California customers

PG&E announced plans on Saturday to turn off the lights in 940,000 homes and businesses throughout 36 counties in Northern California for 48 hours or more, in an attempt to prevent more wildfires.

Driving the news: Parts of the Bay Area, wine country and the Sierra foothills face a potentially “historic” wind event, with gusts between 60 and 80 mph, as well as low humidity forecast to sweep across the state. The National Weather Service has indicated the wind could bring the most dangerous wildfire conditions since the 2017 wine country fires, which destroyed much of the city of Santa Rosa, and killed 22 people.