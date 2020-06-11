28 mins ago - Sports

The PGA Tour resumes in Texas

After a three-month hiatus, the PGA Tour returns Thursday for the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

The state of play: No fans will be in attendance, production crews will be limited and players will be asked to adhere to health and safety guidelines released last month.

How to watch: Golf Channel has full coverage from 4 to 7pm ET, and you can watch featured groups from 7:45a to 7pmET on PGA Tour Live.

  • Another option: Athletes, celebrities and media companies will broadcast their own live commentary on Twitter from 1 to 2:30pm ET. Got money on Rory? Tune into the Action Network's betting-centric broadcast. Fan of the women's game? Flip to the LPGA broadcast, featuring Annika Sorenstam.

Details:

  • The course: Colonial Country Club is the longest-running host of a non-major PGA Tour event played at its original site (the first tournament was held there in 1946). It's known for its narrow, tree-lined fairways and numerous doglegs.
  • The field: Stacked. 17 of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Rankings will be in the field, including the top five players: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson.
  • Groups to watch: McIlroy, Rahm, Koepka (2:06pm ET); Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth (1:55pm ET); Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose (8:45am ET); Phil Mickelson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland (8:56am ET)

The state of play: Players, caddies and essential personnel were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday, and the PGA Tour said all 487 tests came back negative.

  • On the course, players will be expected to practice social distancing and "show best practices for playing golf to our fans watching the telecast."

Yes, but: In Wednesday's practice round, players and caddies exchanged clubs (players are supposed to handle the clubs themselves) and caddies frequently forgot to wipe down flagsticks and bunker rakes after use.

"I'd say for the viewing public just to give the players and caddies a little bit of leeway if they see something on TV that isn't quite right. We're having to figure it out as we go along, as well."
— McIlroy

World coronavirus updates

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday Black Lives Matter protests during the coronavirus pandemic are "completely unacceptable" and he called for "selfish" demonstrators to be charged for breaching health orders, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports.

Zoom in: Morrison made the comments hours after it was announced a man in the southeast Australian city of Melbourne who attended a protest last weekend tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 7,360,239 — Total deaths: 416,201 — Total recoveries — 3,454,807Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 2,000,464 — Total deaths: 112,924 — Total recoveries: 533,504 — Total tested: 21,467,820Map.
  3. Public health: U.S. coronavirus cases surpass 2 million — Scientists struggle to find a clear message on coronavirus and Black Lives Matter protests.
  4. 2020 election: Trump to hold first campaign rally since pandemic began.
  5. States: Iowa State Fair canceled for the first time since World War II Texas reports third consecutive day of record coronavirus hospitalizations.
  6. Economy: Fed expects the U.S. economy will shrink by 6.5% this year — Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says U.S. will "definitely" need more economic stimulus measures.
America's must reads: The nation studies its flaws

Authors and publishers eagerly await each Wednesday's advance look at the weekly New York Times bestseller list. The list for June 21, which dropped yesterday, is a vivid new snapshot of an America where race is suddenly at the center of the conversation.

Why it matters: Amid a pandemic where African Americans are suffering disproportionately, and a global eruption following the death of George Floyd, the culture is now alive with fresh voices.

