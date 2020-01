Former Rep. Pete Stark (D-Calif.) has died, his family confirmed in a statement Saturday. He was 88.

Why it matters: Per AP, during his 40-year congressional career Stark, who died Friday, helped draft the Affordable Care Act. He played a major role in the 1986 Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, or COBRA, "which allows people to stay on their employers’ insurance after leaving a job," the Washington Post notes.

Go deeper: The ACA is doing fine without a mandate penalty