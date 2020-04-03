1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Pete Buttigieg forms Win the Era PAC post-presidential campaign

Marisa Fernandez

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is launching a political action committee and an affiliated nonprofit, according to sources cited by the New York Times.

The big picture: The PAC, named Win the Era, is expected to endorse young candidates in down-ballot political races to build a "pipeline" for the Democratic Party. The groups will focus on issues such as climate change and cybersecurity. The ex-mayor of South Bend, Ind. is asking donors to roll over the leftover $2.8 million from his general election funds to the PAC.

