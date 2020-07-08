Pete Buttigieg to release new book in October

Former presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg announced Wednesday that he will release a new book titled "Trust: America's Best Chance" on Oct. 6.

The big picture: Buttigieg, who helped to raise $1 million in May for Joe Biden, is maintaining his political profile with the part-memoir/part-political history, which will offer "a new outlook for how we can confront the next decade's challenges by building accountability" less than a month before Election Day.