Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) tweeted on Thursday that he will quarantine after coming in close contact to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Why it matters: Perdue, who says he's tested negative for the coronavirus on Thursday, faces a runoff election next week against Democrat Jon Ossoff. Perdue did not specify how long he will stay in quarantine.

The big picture: GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler (Ga.) is also in a runoff against Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock.