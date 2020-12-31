Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Sen. Perdue to quarantine just days before Georgia runoff

Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) tweeted on Thursday that he will quarantine after coming in close contact to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Why it matters: Perdue, who says he's tested negative for the coronavirus on Thursday, faces a runoff election next week against Democrat Jon Ossoff. Perdue did not specify how long he will stay in quarantine.

The big picture: GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler (Ga.) is also in a runoff against Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock.

  • The Jan. 5 runoffs in Georgia will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

Go deeper

Ursula Perano
Dec 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy

McConnell: "No realistic path to quickly pass" stimulus check increase

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Wednesday he does not see a "realistic path to quickly pass" a House-approved standalone measure for $2,000 stimulus checks, despite calls from President Trump for increased payments.

Why it matters: The move effectively kills any pathway to pass the bill before the end of the the 116th Congress.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Scott Rosenberg
2 hours ago - Technology

1 peaceful thing: How to actually tune out

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Heading into 2021, take a half-hour to give yourself a priceless gift: freedom from notifications.

The big picture: Most smartphone users feel besieged and beset by a horde of banners, badges and beeps demanding their attention — heedless of the power they have to stem, shape or squelch this notification onslaught.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
4 hours ago - Health

U.S. set to end 2020 with just over 3 million vaccine doses administered

A healthcare worker hands Patrick Range, Sr., 88, a vaccination card after giving him the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami on Dec. 30. Photo: Marco Bello/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Americans received just over 3 million initial doses of coronavirus vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech in the 19 days following first shipments, according to a Bloomberg tally of government websites and CDC data.

Why it matters: It's far below Operation Warp Speed's goal of administering 20 million doses by the end of the year, raising concerns about how long it may be until enough people are vaccinated in the U.S. for life to return to normal.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

