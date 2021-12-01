Michigan's first victory over Ohio State in 10 years has given the Wolverines their highest ranking of the CFP era — and a clear path to their first playoff appearance.

Where it stands: Unbeaten Georgia remained No. 1 in the CFP rankings for the fifth straight week, followed by Michigan, Alabama, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State and Notre Dame.

By the numbers: Those six true contenders all have at least a 32% chance of making the field ahead of conference championship weekend. Notre Dame, who just lost their coach, will watch anxiously from the sidelines.

Georgia: 99% chance Michigan: 72% Alabama: 59% Cincinnati: 74% Oklahoma State: 32% Notre Dame: 58%

Looking ahead: Georgia is in no matter what, and Michigan, Alabama and Cincinnati are almost certainly in if they win on Saturday. If the unbeaten Bearcats get jumped by a one-loss team after beating No. 21 Houston, the entire system is broken.

SEC: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 Alabama (4 pm ET, CBS)

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 Alabama (4 pm ET, CBS) Big Ten: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 13 Iowa (8pm, Fox)

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 13 Iowa (8pm, Fox) Big 12: No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Baylor (12pm, ABC)

No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Baylor (12pm, ABC) AAC: No. 4 Cincinnati vs. No. 21 Houston (4pm, ABC)

Other title games ... No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 17 Utah (Pac-12); No. 15 Pitt vs. No. 16 Wake Forest (ACC); No. 19 San Diego State vs. Utah State (MWC); No. 24 Louisiana vs. Appalachian State (Sun Belt); UTSA vs. Western Kentucky (C-USA); Northern Illinois vs. Kent State (MAC).

What's next: The final rankings will be released Sunday.