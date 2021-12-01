Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Michigan's first victory over Ohio State in 10 years has given the Wolverines their highest ranking of the CFP era — and a clear path to their first playoff appearance.
Where it stands: Unbeaten Georgia remained No. 1 in the CFP rankings for the fifth straight week, followed by Michigan, Alabama, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State and Notre Dame.
By the numbers: Those six true contenders all have at least a 32% chance of making the field ahead of conference championship weekend. Notre Dame, who just lost their coach, will watch anxiously from the sidelines.
- Georgia: 99% chance
- Michigan: 72%
- Alabama: 59%
- Cincinnati: 74%
- Oklahoma State: 32%
- Notre Dame: 58%
Looking ahead: Georgia is in no matter what, and Michigan, Alabama and Cincinnati are almost certainly in if they win on Saturday. If the unbeaten Bearcats get jumped by a one-loss team after beating No. 21 Houston, the entire system is broken.
- SEC: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 Alabama (4 pm ET, CBS)
- Big Ten: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 13 Iowa (8pm, Fox)
- Big 12: No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Baylor (12pm, ABC)
- AAC: No. 4 Cincinnati vs. No. 21 Houston (4pm, ABC)
Other title games ... No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 17 Utah (Pac-12); No. 15 Pitt vs. No. 16 Wake Forest (ACC); No. 19 San Diego State vs. Utah State (MWC); No. 24 Louisiana vs. Appalachian State (Sun Belt); UTSA vs. Western Kentucky (C-USA); Northern Illinois vs. Kent State (MAC).
What's next: The final rankings will be released Sunday.