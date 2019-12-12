Britain sees pension plans replaced by defined-contribution schemes
Britain, like the U.S., is seeing its defined-benefit pension plans inexorably replaced by defined-contribution schemes in a deal that's sure to hurt workers.
Where it stands: 10 years ago, there were roughly twice as many active members of defined-benefit schemes as there were in defined-contribution plans. Today, the numbers are roughly equal.
By the numbers: The median member of a defined-benefit pension plan in the U.K. has £83,200 ($110,000) in pension wealth. The median member of a defined-contribution scheme, by contrast, has just £5,000 ($6,600) in their plan.
Britons are eligible for astate pension — the U.K. version of Social Security. That caps out at £129.20 per week, which is less than $9,000 per year; hence why pension plans are so important.