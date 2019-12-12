Britain sees pension plans replaced by defined-contribution schemes

Data: Office for National Statistics, Wealth and Assets Survey; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Britain, like the U.S., is seeing its defined-benefit pension plans inexorably replaced by defined-contribution schemes in a deal that's sure to hurt workers.

Where it stands: 10 years ago, there were roughly twice as many active members of defined-benefit schemes as there were in defined-contribution plans. Today, the numbers are roughly equal.