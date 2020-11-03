Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

What's happening in Pennsylvania?

Pennsylvania could determine the outcome of this election. We check in on one county that voted blue for decades before it went for Trump by 20 points in 2016 with WITF reporter Emily Previti about how things have changed since the last presidential election.

Axios
Updated 15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Partisanship is a public health threat — CDC says infected people can vote in person.
  2. Health: Pregnant women are at risk for severe illness — Governors decline imposing new measures — Deborah Birx contradicts Trump in election eve memo.
  3. World: Restrictions grow across Europe as case count continues to mount.
David NatherMargaret Talev
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Three scenarios for election night

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Tonight could be the start of days of suspense before we know who the next president will be. But it could also be effectively over by the end of the week — and there's a small chance we could even know tonight.

  • Here are the three scenarios for election night and beyond, and how we'll know which one we're seeing tonight.
Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

State officials say robocall campaign is encouraging voters to "stay home"

Photo: Justin Sullivan via Getty

State election officials across the U.S. are warning voters of a wave of unidentified robocalls and texts that suggest voters stay home.

Why it matters: The robocall campaign has sparked fresh fears that misinformation could spread on Election Day, targeting Americans' cellphones to scare them away from the polls.

