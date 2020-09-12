11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pence backs out of Montana fundraiser hosted by QAnon supporters

Vice President Mike Pence. Photo: Chris Carlson-Pool/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence will no longer attend a Trump re-election fundraiser in Bozeman, Montana that's being hosted by QAnon backers, the campaign told AP on Saturday.

Why it matters: The administration has done little to distance itself from the QAnon conspiracy theory, which purports that an elite ring of cannibals and pedophiles runs the deep state. When asked about QAnon last month, Trump said he understands its supporters "like me very much" and they are people who "love America."

  • The event hosts, who have shared QAnon posts on social media, have donated over $220,000 to Trump's 2020 bid and were guests at the Republican National Convention, per AP.

What to watch: The campaign said that the VP's schedule has changed and did not specify whether the event will be rescheduled.

Orion Rummler
Sep 10, 2020 - Technology

Microsoft: Trump and Biden's campaigns were targeted by hackers in Iran, China this year

Joe Biden in Detroit, Michigan on Sept. 9 and President Trump on Sept. 10. Photos: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images and Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Cyberattacks organized in Russia, China and Iran have targeted the 2020 election, President Trump's and former Vice President Joe Biden's campaigns this year, Microsoft said in a blog post on Thursday.

The big picture: The 2020 presidential election is rife with opportunities for foreign actors to sow chaos, since results will likely be delayed due to record mail-in ballots. Protests for racial justice and calls to restructure policing in the U.S. also give Russia an opportunity to spread disinformation.

Axios
Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12:00 p.m. ET: 28,545,999 — Total deaths: 916,670 — Total recoveries: 19,258,449Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:00 p.m. ET: 6,452,607 — Total deaths: 193,177 — Total recoveries: 2,417,878 — Total tests: 87,227,008Map
  3. Politics: Congress lacks urgency for more economic stimulus.
  4. Health: AstraZeneca to resume COVID-19 vaccine trials Fauci warns U.S. won't return to normal until "well into 2021."
  5. Sports: College football's fall of uncertainty.
  6. Social media: We're numb to the coronavirus.
Jim VandeHei
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

A screaming, spreading wake-up call

Drone's-eye view: Two people hold hands while walking through a mobile home park destroyed by fire Thursday in Phoenix, Ore. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

All the biggest threats to America — most of them predicted, if not known well in advance — are unfolding before our eyes, in real-time, in unmistakable ways.

Why it matters: It's as if God or the galaxy, or whatever you believe in, are screaming for politicians and the public to pop our bubbles and pay attention — believe our eyes.

