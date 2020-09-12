Vice President Mike Pence will no longer attend a Trump re-election fundraiser in Bozeman, Montana that's being hosted by QAnon backers, the campaign told AP on Saturday.

Why it matters: The administration has done little to distance itself from the QAnon conspiracy theory, which purports that an elite ring of cannibals and pedophiles runs the deep state. When asked about QAnon last month, Trump said he understands its supporters "like me very much" and they are people who "love America."

The event hosts, who have shared QAnon posts on social media, have donated over $220,000 to Trump's 2020 bid and were guests at the Republican National Convention, per AP.

What to watch: The campaign said that the VP's schedule has changed and did not specify whether the event will be rescheduled.