Reports: Pence to attend Biden's inauguration

Photo: J. Scott Applewhite - Pool/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence will attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, per multiple reports Saturday.

Why it matters: It's a major break from President Trump, who said Friday he won't attend.

  • Pence has served as a loyal lieutenant and ally of Trump during his presidency.
  • But Trump banned the vice president's chief of staff from the White House last Wednesday after Pence rejected intense pressure to violate the Constitution to deny Biden his office.

Of note: Biden told reporters Friday Pence would be "welcome" to attend, CNN notes.

  • "It's important that as much as we can stick to what have been the historical precedents of how an administration changes should be maintained," Biden said.

For the record: While Pence was likely to attend the inauguration, last Wednesday's deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol the vice president's decision to attend "was expected," the New York Times reports.

  • Pence's representatives did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Go deeper: Capitol assault reshapes Biden inauguration

Go deeper

Axios
Updated Jan 8, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Trump will skip Biden inauguration

Trump and Biden shake hands at Trump's 2017 inauguration. Photo: Jonathan Newton /The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted on Friday that he will not be attending President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.

Why it matters: It's a break from tradition that comes as Trump faces massive backlash over the storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of his supporters.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
Jan 8, 2021 - Politics & Policy

McCarthy says second Trump impeachment would "divide our country more"

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Photo: Greg Nash - Pool/Getty Images

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is urging Democrats not to impeach President Trump for a second time following Wednesday's assault on the U.S. Capitol building.

What he's saying: "Impeaching the President with just 12 days left in his term will only divide our country more," McCarthy wrote in a statement. "I have reached out to President-elect Biden today and plan to speak to him about how we must work together to lower the temperature and unite the country to solve America’s challenges."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
Jan 8, 2021 - Politics & Policy

As allies abandon him, Trump says he'll plan for "seamless transition of power"

President Trump in a video on Thursday condemned the mob that violently stormed the U.S. Capitol one day earlier, saying the rioters "defiled the seat of American democracy."

Why it matters via Axios' Alayna Treene: We're only seeing this concession after his fiercest allies have begun to abandon him.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

