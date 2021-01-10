Reports: Pence to attend Biden's inauguration

Vice President Mike Pence will attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, per multiple reports Saturday.

Why it matters: It's a major break from President Trump, who said Friday he won't attend.

Pence has served as a loyal lieutenant and ally of Trump during his presidency.

But Trump banned the vice president's chief of staff from the White House last Wednesday after Pence rejected intense pressure to violate the Constitution to deny Biden his office.

Of note: Biden told reporters Friday Pence would be "welcome" to attend, CNN notes.

"It's important that as much as we can stick to what have been the historical precedents of how an administration changes should be maintained," Biden said.

For the record: While Pence was likely to attend the inauguration, last Wednesday's deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol the vice president's decision to attend "was expected," the New York Times reports.

Pence's representatives did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

