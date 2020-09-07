2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Peloton plans on cheaper new options as coronavirus keeps gyms closed

Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

Enjoying a boom with so many gyms closed, Peloton "is preparing to launch a cheaper treadmill and a new high-end bike," Bloomberg reports.

The state of play: The new treadmill will be called 'Tread" and will cost less than $3,000, compared to $4,295 for the current model. It will be smaller and have a cheaper belt design. Peloton is also releasing Bike+, a premium stationary bike that will cost more than the current $2,245 version, which will have a price drop to $1,900.

Yes, but: The pandemic has impacted the company's ability to manufacture its new products and forced it to pause deliveries across most of the U.S.

  • Peloton CEO John Foley said the coronavirus has forced the company to rethink how it launches products and releasing a cheaper treadmill is a priority.

Updated 29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 27,164,557 — Total deaths: 889,627— Total recoveries: 18,158,202Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 6,282,823 — Total deaths: 188,979 — Total recoveries: 2,315,995 — Total tests: 82,838,081Map
  3. Politics: Senate Republicans to vote on skinny bill amid stimulus deadlock
  4. Health: 65% of voters feel COVID vaccine available this year would be "rushed" A new era of worker malaise
  5. States: New York's infection rate stays below 1% for a month
  6. World: India's cases surge to second highest in the world
  7. 1 🚴🏽 thing: Peloton plans on cheaper new options as gyms stay closed
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump faces surprising cash crunch

President Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Latrobe, Pa., on Thursday evening. Photo: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Money concerns are very real for President Trump's campaign — an unusual predicament for a sitting president, and one that worries veteran Republican operatives, with Trump so far behind in swing states as the race climaxes.

Why it matters: The campaign's view is that Trump will get his message out, and he depends less on paid media than normal politicians. But the number of states Trump has to worry about has actually grown, and Joe Biden's massive August fundraising haul has given his campaign a lift as early voting begins.

Rashaan Ayesh
3 hours ago - World

Saudi court sentences 8 for the killing of Jamal Khashoggi

Photo: Mohammed Al-Shaikh/AFP via Getty Images

A Saudi court has sentenced eight nationals for the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi on Monday, AP reports.

Why it matters: The trial has been widely criticized, including by an independent UN investigator. No senior official or anyone suspected of ordering the killing was found guilty. The Saudi government has long maintained that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had no knowledge or involvement in the assassination, despite the CIA concluding last year that he gave the order.

