House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said at a New York event Monday she told President Trump during a phone call last week he's "scaring the children" with his mass deportation plans.

The big picture: Trump said at the weekend he'd delay the planned Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids by 2 weeks, at the request of the Democrats. Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement director Mark Morgan says he has the "green light" to remove undocumented migrants, despite the delay.

