What she's saying: Pelosi was scathing in her criticism of President Trump during a news conference, saying "asking a foreign government to help a president and his re-election by granting or withholding in the timing of military assistance that had been voted on by the Congress is just — has so many violations in it."

It undermines our national security. We were sending that military assistance because of Ukraine needing that vis-à-vis Russia, all roads seem to lead to Putin with the president, though."

