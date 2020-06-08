43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi and Schumer ask Trump to reopen Lafayette Square to the public

Protesters in front of fence built by the White House. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) sent a letter to President Trump Friday asking him to reopen Lafayette Square to the public.

Why it matters: The park became the center of controversy last Monday when federal officers forcibly cleared protesters from the area outside of the White House so that Trump could walk to St. John's Episcopal Church for a photo op. Its various entrances have been blocked off by metal barricades since last week.

  • White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended the White House's handling of the incident at a press briefing on Monday, saying that the president has "no regrets" and that Attorney General Bill Barr was the one who directed the park to be cleared.
  • McEnany also said that decisions concerning the security perimeter are "not something that is in White House control" and deferred questions to the Secret Service and the U.S. Park Police.

What they're saying: "Your conversion of this unique public park in the heart of our Nation’s capital to what looks like a militarized zone denies citizens access to the park and sends the worst possible message to the American public and people around the world," the Democratic leaders wrote.

  • "Lafayette Square should be a symbol of freedom and openness, not a place behind which the leader of our Executive Branch cowers in fear of protesters who are crying out for justice."
  • "It is simply not credible to claim that the current protests justify the oppressive walls you have erected in response."

Ursula Perano
Jun 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Barr accuses media of lying about peaceful protesters outside White House

Attorney General Bill Barr defended his decision to forcibly remove protesters from outside of the White House last week, claiming on CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that the media is lying about the protesters being peaceful and that there was no connection between the incident and President Trump's visit to St. John's Church.

Why it matters: Barr has faced calls for accountability over the use of irritants and smoke balls on protesters in Lafayette Park on Monday before Trump's photo op at St. John's. A number of reporters on the scene insist that the protesters were peaceful, but Barr called it "one of the big lies that the media seems to be perpetuating at this point."

Axios
Updated 22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 7,068,144 — Total deaths: 404,142 — Total recoveries — 3,170,596Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m ET: 1,951,722 — Total deaths: 110,771 — Total recoveries: 506,367 — Total tested: 20,235,768Map.
  3. Public health: WHO says contact tracing data suggests it's "very rare" for coronavirus to spread through asymptomatic patients.
  4. States: Disparities on display in D.C.
  5. Transportation: American Airlines an outlier on social distancing.
  6. World: Governments turn to protectionism.
Marisa Fernandez
1 hour ago - Health

WHO: Data suggests it's "very rare" for coronavirus to spread through asymptomatics

COVID-19. Photo: Image Point Fr - LPN/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Contact tracing data from around the globe suggests that while there are instances of asymptomatic coronavirus patients transmitting the virus to others, they are not "a main driver" of new infections, World Health Organization officials said at a press conference Monday.

Why it matters: Evidence early on suggested that person-to-person transmission among people who didn't experience symptoms could lead to outbreaks that would be difficult to control. Young people and healthy people who did not experience symptoms were also suspected to be potential carriers to more vulnerable populations.

