Pelosi extends House's remote voting period until Oct. 2

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Monday she will extend the chamber's remote voting period until Oct. 2 due to the public health emergency caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The designated period, which began on May 20, marks the first time members of Congress have been allowed to vote remotely. The rules provide that a member can have another member vote on their behalf.

Pelosi wrote in a "Dear Colleague" letter that she consulted with the congressional physician before making the decision.

House Republicans have sued to block the system, arguing that it's unconstitutional, but a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit earlier this month on the grounds that the House has "absolute immunity from civil suit" under the Speech or Debate Clause of the Constitution.

The big picture: The House will return to session on Saturday to vote on legislation related to the U.S. Postal Service.