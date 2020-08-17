9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi extends House's remote voting period until Oct. 2

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Monday she will extend the chamber's remote voting period until Oct. 2 due to the public health emergency caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The designated period, which began on May 20, marks the first time members of Congress have been allowed to vote remotely. The rules provide that a member can have another member vote on their behalf.

  • Pelosi wrote in a "Dear Colleague" letter that she consulted with the congressional physician before making the decision.
  • House Republicans have sued to block the system, arguing that it's unconstitutional, but a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit earlier this month on the grounds that the House has "absolute immunity from civil suit" under the Speech or Debate Clause of the Constitution.

The big picture: The House will return to session on Saturday to vote on legislation related to the U.S. Postal Service.

Updated 15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House expected to vote on USPS legislation on Saturday

The House of Representatives will be called back from August recess on Saturday to consider legislation related to the U.S. Postal Service, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) confirmed on Monday.

Why it matters: Democratic lawmakers say they have been inundated with complaints about policy changes by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy that are disrupting the USPS ahead of an election that will see a record number of mail-in ballots. DeJoy is a former fundraiser for President Trump, who defended him this weekend.

Updated Aug 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Pelosi considers recalling House for Postal Service vote

Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other House Democratic leaders discussed Saturday the possibility of bringing the House back early to act on what they see as a crisis with the Postal Service, a House Democratic aide told Axios.

Why it matters: The House is on recess and no votes are scheduled until September, but a vote on the matter could be held within two weeks, per Politico, which first reported the news.

Aug 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Bernie Sanders demands Congress return to address USPS crisis

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) called on Sunday for the House to return to session to pass a standalone bill to fund the U.S. Postal Service and use its oversight powers to investigate operational changes made by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

The state of play: House Democrats will hold a members-only conference call on Monday at 11:30 a.m. to discuss an early return to Washington to respond to "the attack on the Postal Service," Democratic sources tell Axios' Mike Allen.

