Pelosi: Police unions want to be part of reform conversation

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Time on Thursday that she does not believe police unions ought to be "reined in" to herald law enforcement reforms, adding that unions “know that there’s some things that have to change and want to be part of that conversation.”

Why it matters: Democratic lawmakers are grappling with the contradictory politics of seeking police reforms. Left-leaning politicians traditionally support public sector unions, including those for police departments, but unions have largely been opposed to changes reform advocates have called for.

Yes, but: Pelosi said she recently spoke with the head of a police union and the conversation "was very constructive in following up on the Justice In Policing Act” of 2020, Democrats' sweeping police reform bill.