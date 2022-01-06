Sign up for our daily briefing

Pelosi: Jan 6. was "as if somebody in the White House dropped a bomb on Congress"

Yacob Reyes

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was “as if somebody in the White House dropped a bomb” on Congress, according to excerpts of an NBC interview that will air later Thursday.

Why it matters: Pelosi has been unsparing in her criticism of former President Trump, indicating last month that she blamed him for the Capitol insurrection and saying she would "never forgive" him.

  • President Biden echoed much of her previous sentiments in a speech marking the first anniversary of the attack, where he squarely blamed Trump for the deadly riot.
  • The house speaker praised President Biden's remarks, adding that it was "a wakeup call to some in our country of how close we came to catastrophe for our democracy that day."

What they're saying: “The visuals of what was happening outside the Capitol ... it breaks your heart,” Pelosi told “NBC’s Nightly News.”

  • The "thing that is unforgivable about January 6th is the traumatic impact that it had on the people who serve our country," she continued.
  • Asked if Trump should be allowed to hold office again, Pelosi said, "there's absolutely no way he should be allowed into the White House under any circumstances."

Oriana Gonzalez
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump calls Biden's Jan. 6 speech "a distraction"

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Trump on Thursday responded to President Biden's speech on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, calling it "a distraction for the fact Biden has completely and totally failed."

Driving the news: Biden today squarely blamed the former president for the Capitol siege, saying Trump "created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election" in an effort to "rewrite history" and added that Trump "rallied the mob to attack" the Capitol.

Hans NicholsOriana Gonzalez
Updated 9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden blames Trump for Jan. 6 Capitol riot

President Biden was unsparing in his criticism of former President Trump for fanning the flames of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in a speech marking the first anniversary of the attack.

Driving the news: "The former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election ... He sees his own interest as more important than this country's interest, America's interest," Biden said Thursday, without using Trump's name in his remarks.

Erin DohertyOriana Gonzalez
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: An hour-by-hour record of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with former President Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

One year ago today, a pro-Trump mob stormed police barricades and invaded the U.S. Capitol, where lawmakers had convened to certify the results of President Biden's Electoral College victory.

It was a shocking, violent and historic day. Here's how it all unfolded:

