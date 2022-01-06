Pelosi: Jan 6. was "as if somebody in the White House dropped a bomb on Congress"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was “as if somebody in the White House dropped a bomb” on Congress, according to excerpts of an NBC interview that will air later Thursday.

Why it matters: Pelosi has been unsparing in her criticism of former President Trump, indicating last month that she blamed him for the Capitol insurrection and saying she would "never forgive" him.

President Biden echoed much of her previous sentiments in a speech marking the first anniversary of the attack, where he squarely blamed Trump for the deadly riot.

The house speaker praised President Biden's remarks, adding that it was "a wakeup call to some in our country of how close we came to catastrophe for our democracy that day."

What they're saying: “The visuals of what was happening outside the Capitol ... it breaks your heart,” Pelosi told “NBC’s Nightly News.”