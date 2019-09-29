Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) addressed at The Texas Tribune Festival the inquiry into President Trump's impeachment by saying "it doesn’t matter" if Democrats lose the House in 2020.

Quote [W]e cannot have a president of the United States undermining his oath of office, his loyalty to his oath of office, undermining our national security, and undermining the integrity of our elections."

