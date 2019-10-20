Pelosi leads U.S. congressional group in Jordan for talks on Syria

Details: Pelosi's office said it's a bipartisan group of lawmakers, though Mac Thornberry (R-Texas), a ranking Member of the House Armed Services Committee, is the only Republican listed as being on the trip.

Per Pelosi's office, the other members of the congressional delegation are: Reps. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.), chairman of the House Foreign Services Committee; Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee; Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee; Ron Kind (D-Wis.), member of the House Ways and Means Committee; Susan Davis, (D-Calif.), a member of the House Armed Services Committee; Stephen Lynch, (D-Mass.), chairman of the House Oversight and Reform subcommittee on national security; and Elaine Luria, (D-Va.), member of the House Armed Services Committee.

The big picture: The visit comes days after Pelosi and other senior Democrats said they walked out of a meeting with President Trump about Turkey's military invasion after he suggested that there was no plan to contain ISIS in Syria and attacked the speaker in a "nasty diatribe." The Democrats accused Trump of having a "meltdown." Trump said Pelosi was the one who had the meltdown during the meeting.

The Trump administration has been criticized by both Democrats and Republicans for abandoning the Kurds, who assisted the U.S. in fighting ISIS, in his decision to withdraw American troops from Syria.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a Washington Post op-ed on Friday that the U.S. troop withdrawal would set back years of fighting ISIS and other terrorists and allow Iran and Russia to expand their influence in the area.

Go deeper: Pence announces Turkey has agreed to temporary ceasefire in Syria

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.